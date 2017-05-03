IT’S ANOTHER HUMP DAY EVERYBODY

Here’s What’s Happening On This Wonderful Wednesday With Lady Vee

Is It Okay to Flirt With Other People So You’ll Have a Backup If Your Relationship Ends?

It rarely hurts to have a backup plan . . . but this is one of those cases where it seems like it’s got a TON of downside. “Cushioning” is a new dating term that describes when someone who’s in a relationship flirts with other people . . . so if they wind up breaking up, they’ll have backups immediately ready to go. But is that a smart move . . . or basically just a sign that you don’t have any faith in your relationship? I feel like it’s the second one, and here’s why: If you found out your significant other was doing it, you’d be FURIOUS.