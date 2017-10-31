IT’S ANOTHER TERRIFIC TUESDAY ON WKXI 107.5

Here are a few random facts for you. When the A&E Network launched in 1984, it came on after Nickelodeon signed off for the night . . . on the same channel. And Amtrak started in 1971 and it’s lost money all 46 years it’s been in existence.

1. In four of the five movies nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 2011 Oscars, a character lost an arm: “127 Hours”, “Toy Story 3”, “True Grit”, and “Winter’s Bone”.

The fifth movie was “The Social Network”, where no one lost an arm . . . and it won the Oscar. Maybe there’s a lesson there?

2. When the A&E Network launched in 1984, it came on after Nickelodeon signed off for the night . . . on the same channel.

3. Amtrak started in 1971 . . . and has lost money all 46 years it’s been in existence. It survives mainly on a $1 billion government subsidy.

4. The Pledge of Allegiance was adopted by Congress in 1942 but didn’t say “under God” until it was amended by Congress in 1954.

5. The word “apron” was originally “napron.” But when people would say, “a napron,” most people would hear, “an apron” . . . so eventually it just became

LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINTS: