IT’S ANOTHER WINNING THURSDAY ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: The U.S. had a huge day at the Winter Olympics yesterday. We won our first ever Gold in women’s cross-country, a Gold in men’s freestyle skiing, and the U.S, women’s hockey team beat Canada in a SHOOTOUT last night to win Gold.

FULL STORY: Great days at this year’s Winter Olympics have been hard to come by for the U.S. But yesterday was our best day by FAR. And the WOMEN did most of the heavy lifting. Here are some highlights . . .

1. The U.S. women’s hockey team played Canada in the Gold medal game last night and WON it in a SHOOTOUT. The last time we won was in 1998. Canada took the Gold in 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014.

2. Kikkan Randall and Jessie Diggins became the first American women to EVER medal in cross-country skiing at the Olympics . . . and it was a GOLD medal. They won the team sprint event by TWO-TENTHS of a second.

Jessie is 26. Kikkan is 35 and the only MOM on the U.S. Olympic team this year. She has a 22-month-old son, and this is her FIFTH Olympics, but she’d never medaled before. The only other time a U.S. skier medaled in cross-country was in 1976.

3. Freestyle skier David Wise also took GOLD yesterday in men’s halfpipe, and fellow American Alex Ferreira won the Silver.

4. Lauren Gibbs and Elana Meyers Taylor also won a Silver medal in women’s bobsled . . . snowboarder Jamie Andersontook Silver in women’s big air . . . and the U.S. women’s speed skating team won a Bronze in the team pursuit event.