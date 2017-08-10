BRIGHTEN YOUR THURSDAY WITH WKXI 107.5

Tune In To WKXI Your Chance To Win:

HIGHLIGHTS: According to a new survey of people with ACTIVE lifestyles, you should wake up at 6:45 and go for a run. Then have breakfast at 7:15 . . . have SEX at 7:30 . . . eat lunch at 12:15 . . . work out again at 6:30 P.M. . . . and go to bed at 10:10.

FULL STORY: A new survey asked 1,000 people with ACTIVE lifestyles to come up with their ideal times to do stuff each day . . . like wake up, eat breakfast, and have sex.

According to the results, here’s what an ideal day looks like . . .

1. Wake up at 6:45 A.M. That way you have plenty of time to get ready.

2. Go for a short run at 7:00 A.M. Meaning you’d pretty much roll out of bed and go.

3. Eat breakfast at 7:15 A.M. So, immediately after you finish your run.

4. Have SEX at 7:30 A.M. Not much time to shower though. Would you really want to get back in bed when you’re all sweaty from a run?

5. Buckle down at work at 9:45 A.M. That actually makes sense, because you have time to settle in. And you start to peak mentally about three hours after you wake up.

6. Take a break at 10:45 A.M. . . . have lunch at 12:15 P.M. . . . and eat a snack at 3:30.

7. Eat dinner at 6:00 P.M. And you should have a drink at 6:10 P.M. So you’d really just have a drink WITH dinner.

8. Exercise at 6:30 P.M. Do you really want to work out after dinner and drinks though?

9. Go to bed at 10:10 P.M. That gives you 20 or 30 minutes to fall asleep. Then you can wake up at 6:45 the next morning fully rested.