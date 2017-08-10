BRIGHTEN YOUR THURSDAY WITH WKXI 107.5
By verbia.harden
|
Aug 10, 2017 @ 9:59 AM

Tune In To WKXI Your Chance To Win:

  1.  Tickets to the Gulf Coast Music Festival
  2.   Tickets to The Southern Heritage Classic, schedule to held in Memphis Tennessee September 9, 2017
  3.   You know we have to take the Thursday Morning Stretch
  4.   Don’t forget, if your celebrating a Birthday, Anniversary or wanna interact with me, text me 601-837-1075

 

Here Are the Ideal Times to Wake Up, Eat Breakfast, Have a Drink, and Have Sex . . . According to “Active” People

HIGHLIGHTS:  According to a new survey of people with ACTIVE lifestyles, you should wake up at 6:45 and go for a run.  Then have breakfast at 7:15 . . . have SEX at 7:30 . . . eat lunch at 12:15 . . . work out again at 6:30 P.M. . . . and go to bed at 10:10.

FULL STORY:  A new survey asked 1,000 people with ACTIVE lifestyles to come up with their ideal times to do stuff each day . . . like wake up, eat breakfast, and have sex.

According to the results, here’s what an ideal day looks like . . .

1.  Wake up at 6:45 A.M.  That way you have plenty of time to get ready.

2.  Go for a short run at 7:00 A.M.  Meaning you’d pretty much roll out of bed and go.

3.  Eat breakfast at 7:15 A.M.  So, immediately after you finish your run.

4.  Have SEX at 7:30 A.M.  Not much time to shower though.  Would you really want to get back in bed when you’re all sweaty from a run?

5.  Buckle down at work at 9:45 A.M.  That actually makes sense, because you have time to settle in.  And you start to peak mentally about three hours after you wake up.

6.  Take a break at 10:45 A.M. . . . have lunch at 12:15 P.M. . . . and eat a snack at 3:30.

7.  Eat dinner at 6:00 P.M.  And you should have a drink at 6:10 P.M.  So you’d really just have a drink WITH dinner.

8.  Exercise at 6:30 P.M.  Do you really want to work out after dinner and drinks though?

9.  Go to bed at 10:10 P.M.  That gives you 20 or 30 minutes to fall asleep.  Then you can wake up at 6:45 the next morning fully rested.

Related Content

SHARE YOUR WONDERFUL WEDNESDAY WITH WKXI 107.5
HAVE A TERRIFIC TUESDAY WITH WKXI 107.5
Comments