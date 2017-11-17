YOU CAN BE A BIG WINNER ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: 40% of us faked a sick day this year. The weirdest excuses bosses heard included, “I swallowed a toothpick” . . . “I left all my clothes at a laundromat” . . . “I don’t have enough gas in my car” . . . and, “I’m afraid to be out for the solar eclipse.”

FULL STORY: According to a new survey, 40% of us called in sick at least once this year when we WEREN’T really sick. That’s up 5% from 2016. The most common reason was for a doctor’s appointment. But is that really “faking” a sick day?

The rest of the top five REAL reasons were, “I just didn’t feel like working” . . . “I wanted to relax” . . . “I wanted to sleep in” . . . and “I needed to run errands.” Now here are the ten WEIRDEST excuses bosses heard this year . . .

1. An employee claimed they swallowed a toothpick at a restaurant.

2. A guy couldn’t come in because he broke his arm wrestlinga female bodybuilder.

3. Someone, quote, “called in fat” because their uniform didn’t fit.

4. A woman’s dog swallowed her keys, and she was waiting for them to come out.

5. Their phone exploded and hurt their hand.

6. There was a bear in their yard.

7. A guy claimed he left all his clothing at a laundromat.

8. They couldn’t come in because they didn’t have enough gas in their car.

9. A woman’s fake nail fell off, and she needed an emergency manicure.

10. Someone called in sick back in August, because they were afraid to be out during the solar eclipse.