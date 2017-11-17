YOU CAN BE A BIG WINNER ON WKXI 107.5

IT’S A WINNING FRIDAY ON WKXI 107.5
- Your chance to win tickets to enjoy Leela James at the Hideaway
- Everyone would enjoy a free turkey from Uncle Ray’s Deep Fried Turkey
- The musical group Xscape is on their way to Jackson, December 9, 2017 and I have free tickets
- You know we have to take the Friday Morning Stretch as we prepare for the Weekend Baby
- Celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary text me @ 601-837-1075
- We have the music you love from back-n-the-day and today
40% of Us Faked a Sick Day This Year . . . Here Are the 10 Weirdest Excuses
HIGHLIGHTS: 40% of us faked a sick day this year. The weirdest excuses bosses heard included, “I swallowed a toothpick” . . . “I left all my clothes at a laundromat” . . . “I don’t have enough gas in my car” . . . and, “I’m afraid to be out for the solar eclipse.”
FULL STORY: According to a new survey, 40% of us called in sick at least once this year when we WEREN’T really sick. That’s up 5% from 2016. The most common reason was for a doctor’s appointment. But is that really “faking” a sick day?
The rest of the top five REAL reasons were, “I just didn’t feel like working” . . . “I wanted to relax” . . . “I wanted to sleep in” . . . and “I needed to run errands.” Now here are the ten WEIRDEST excuses bosses heard this year . . .
1. An employee claimed they swallowed a toothpick at a restaurant.
2. A guy couldn’t come in because he broke his arm wrestlinga female bodybuilder.
3. Someone, quote, “called in fat” because their uniform didn’t fit.
4. A woman’s dog swallowed her keys, and she was waiting for them to come out.
5. Their phone exploded and hurt their hand.
6. There was a bear in their yard.
7. A guy claimed he left all his clothing at a laundromat.
8. They couldn’t come in because they didn’t have enough gas in their car.
9. A woman’s fake nail fell off, and she needed an emergency manicure.
10. Someone called in sick back in August, because they were afraid to be out during the solar eclipse.