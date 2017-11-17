YOU CAN BE A BIG WINNER ON WKXI 107.5
40% of Us Faked a Sick Day This Year . . . Here Are the 10 Weirdest Excuses

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  40% of us faked a sick day this year.  The weirdest excuses bosses heard included, “I swallowed a toothpick” . . . “I left all my clothes at a laundromat” . . . “I don’t have enough gas in my car” . . . and, “I’m afraid to be out for the solar eclipse.”

FULL STORY:  According to a new survey, 40% of us called in sick at least once this year when we WEREN’T really sick.  That’s up 5% from 2016.  The most common reason was for a doctor’s appointment.  But is that really “faking” a sick day?

The rest of the top five REAL reasons were, “I just didn’t feel like working” . . . “I wanted to relax” . . . “I wanted to sleep in” . . . and “I needed to run errands.”  Now here are the ten WEIRDEST excuses bosses heard this year . . .

1.  An employee claimed they swallowed a toothpick at a restaurant.

2.  A guy couldn’t come in because he broke his arm wrestlinga female bodybuilder.

3.  Someone, quote, “called in fat” because their uniform didn’t fit.

4.  A woman’s dog swallowed her keys, and she was waiting for them to come out.

5.  Their phone exploded and hurt their hand.

6.  There was a bear in their yard.

7.  A guy claimed he left all his clothing at a laundromat.

8.  They couldn’t come in because they didn’t have enough gas in their car.

9.  A woman’s fake nail fell off, and she needed an emergency manicure.

10.  Someone called in sick back in August, because they were afraid to be out during the solar eclipse.

 

