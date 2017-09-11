YOU HAVE A CHANCE TO WIN $1,000 ON WKXI 107.5

16 years ago . . . In 2001, at 8:46 A.M. and 9:03 A.M., two hijacked planes were crashed into the WORLD TRADE CENTER. Two other suicide flights crashed at the Pentagon and in the woods of Pennsylvania.

A total of 2,792 people died in the World Trade Center attacks; 184 innocent people died in the Pentagon attack (including those on the plane), and 40 died in the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania.

170 years ago . . . In 1847, “Oh, Susannah” was sung for the first time in public. It was written by Stephen Foster, a TRUE CRACKER. He was from Pittsburgh, and visited the South ONE TIME . . . but wrote “Oh, Susannah” AND “Camptown Races”.

63 years ago . . . In 1954, THE MISS AMERICA PAGEANT made its network TV debut. Miss California, LEE ANN MERIWETHER, was crowned the winner.

Lee Meriwether later played Catwoman in the 1966 movie version of the old-school “Batman” TV series, starring the one TRUE Batman, the incomparable ADAM WEST.

JULIE NEWMAR, who’d played Cat woman on the show, was already obligated to film “Mackenna’s Gold”, so she had to bow out.

45 years ago . . . In 1971, the “Tito Jckson & The Jackson 5” cartoon show debuted on ABC . . . featuring the Jacksons and their pets: Two rats named Ray and Charles and a snake named Rosie the Crusher. (???)

43 years ago . . . In 1974, “Little House On The Prairie” debuted on TV, starring MICHAEL LANDON and MELISSA GILBERT. (Melissa played “Half-Pint”, but now she’s got TWO GALLON JUGS. Paw would be proud.) (???)

36 years ago . . . In 1981, NANCY REAGAN said, “The White House really badly, badly needs china.” So she went out and spent 200,000 of our tax dollars on new dishes.

32 years ago . . . In 1985, PETE ROSE broke TY COBB’S career record with his 4,192nd base hit . . . off Eric Show of the San Diego Padres.

(Yet the only hall of fame he could get into was the WWE Hall of Fame . . . and he had to dress up in a chicken costume and get PILE-DRIVEN by Kane to get in. WHERE IS THE JUSTICE???)

30 years ago . . . In 1987, while a tennis tournament ran overtime, DAN RATHER stormed off the set of the “CBS Evening News”. The tennis coverage ended, and Rather was nowhere to be found . . . so the network went black forSIX MINUTES.

30 years ago . . . In 1987, LORNE GREENE, star of “Bonanza”, “Battlestar Galactica” and a bunch of Alpo dog food commercials, passed away from pneumonia at the age of 72.

23 years ago . . . In 1994, JESSICA TANDY died of ovarian cancer at the age of 85.

25 years ago . . . In 2002, NICK NOLTE’s mugshot became an internet sensation when he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. It seems he was on the DATE-RAPE DRUG. (???)

15 years ago . . . In 2002, KIM HUNTER, who played sexy chimpanzee Dr. Zira in the first three (old-school) “Planet Of The Apes” movies, died of a heart attack. She was 79.

In addition to her work in “Planet Of The Apes”, Hunter won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role as Stella opposite MARLON BRANDO in “A Streetcar Named Desire”.

15 years ago . . . In 2002, Legendary Baltimore Colts quarterback JOHNNY UNITAS died of a heart attack at 69.

14 years ago . . . In 2003, “Three’s Company” superstar JOHN RITTER died suddenly and unexpectedly of a previously undetected heart ailment called an AORTIC DISSECTION, after collapsing on the set of his ABC sitcom, “8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter”. He was only 54.