YOUR CHANCE TO BE A WINNER ON WKXI 107.5

1. In the United States, a ton is 2,000 pounds . . . everywhere else, a ton is 2,240 pounds.

2. Up to half of the water on Earth is older than the sun.

3. Hugh Hefner donated the money to pay for a new “Y” in the Hollywood sign in 1978. Alice Cooper paid for the third “O.”

4. The last letter added to the alphabet was J.

5. Michael Keaton’s real name is Michael Douglas. He picked “Keaton” as a stage name because obviously there was ALREADY an actor named Michael Douglas . . . and he liked the way Diane Keaton’s name sounded.

But Keaton was a stage name for Diane Keaton too. Her real name is Diane Hall . . . Keaton was her mother’s maiden name. Also, her nickname is ‘Annie’ . . . which is where Woody Allen got the title for “Annie Hall”. Now you know.