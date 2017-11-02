YOUR CHANCE TO BE A WINNER ON WKXI 107.5

You Can Win With Lady Vee On Kixie 107.5
- You will get a chance to win tickets to enjoy Monster Trucks at the Coliseum, November 17th.
- Your chance to win a $25.00 gift card from Bonefish Grill
- You know we have to take the Thursday Morning Stretch
- If you are celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary, text me @ 601-837-1075
- You will enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today
FIVE FACTS YOU MAY NOT KNOW ABOUT THURSDAY
1. In the United States, a ton is 2,000 pounds . . . everywhere else, a ton is 2,240 pounds.
2. Up to half of the water on Earth is older than the sun.
3. Hugh Hefner donated the money to pay for a new “Y” in the Hollywood sign in 1978. Alice Cooper paid for the third “O.”
4. The last letter added to the alphabet was J.
5. Michael Keaton’s real name is Michael Douglas. He picked “Keaton” as a stage name because obviously there was ALREADY an actor named Michael Douglas . . . and he liked the way Diane Keaton’s name sounded.
But Keaton was a stage name for Diane Keaton too. Her real name is Diane Hall . . . Keaton was her mother’s maiden name. Also, her nickname is ‘Annie’ . . . which is where Woody Allen got the title for “Annie Hall”. Now you know.
LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINT:
Here’s a wrinkle-free idea, hang your wrinkled garment on the curtain rod in your bathroom and run the hottest water possible from your shower. Close the bathroom door and let the water run for a while. This allows the steam to penetrate the material, thus eliminating the wrinkles. When traveling this hint should be remembered. Hopefully, this helpful hint will come in handy for you.