COLD THURSDAY BUT WARM MUSIC ON WKXI 107.5

HERE ARE TOP TEN DEAL BREAKERS THAT ARE MOST LIKELY TO END A FIRST DATE
HIGHLIGHTS: Here are the top deal breakers on a date, according to a new study: Saying something racist . . . being inconsiderate or rude . . . and having bad hygiene.
FULL STORY: Hey, good news if you never shower and smell TERRIBLE. You’re STILL going to have a better love life than people who are rude to waiters or racist.
A new study found the top 10 deal breakers that are most likely to immediately end a date. They feel like they really SHOULD be common sense, but clearly people just keep doing them . . . so consider this a refresher course. Check ’em out . . .
1. Saying something racist or intolerant.
2. Being inconsiderate or rude.
3. Bad hygiene.
4. Saying something sexist.
5. Making it clear you’re not over your ex.
6. Being closed-minded.
7. Doing drugs.
8. Having bad manners.
9. Being ignorant.
10. Being flaky or showing up late.
The survey also found the top three things that AREN’T deal breakers: Being good looking . . . being rich . . . or being a little bit shy or quiet.
LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINTS:
Here’s a way to kill household odors and always have a fresh smelling house for just pennies. Put a few drops of winter green oil (available at drug stores) on a cotton ball and place out of sight in each room. It will last for months and is as effective as room sprays. Toss dried orange and lemon rinds into your fireplace for a spicy aroma. Lady Vee’s Tip For Today