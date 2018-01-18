COLD THURSDAY BUT WARM MUSIC ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are the top deal breakers on a date, according to a new study: Saying something racist . . . being inconsiderate or rude . . . and having bad hygiene.

FULL STORY: Hey, good news if you never shower and smell TERRIBLE. You’re STILL going to have a better love life than people who are rude to waiters or racist.

A new study found the top 10 deal breakers that are most likely to immediately end a date. They feel like they really SHOULD be common sense, but clearly people just keep doing them . . . so consider this a refresher course. Check ’em out . . .

1. Saying something racist or intolerant.

2. Being inconsiderate or rude.

3. Bad hygiene.

4. Saying something sexist.

5. Making it clear you’re not over your ex.

6. Being closed-minded.

7. Doing drugs.

8. Having bad manners.

9. Being ignorant.

10. Being flaky or showing up late.

The survey also found the top three things that AREN’T deal breakers: Being good looking . . . being rich . . . or being a little bit shy or quiet.