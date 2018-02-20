ENJOY GREAT MUSIC WITH LADY VEE ON WKXI 107.5

: If you want to live a long life, put down those dumbbells, take off those running shoes, and start doing something that’s ACTUALLY good for you: Getting blasted on boxed wine.

According to a massive new study by a neurologist named Claudia Kawas at the University of California, the key to living a long life is ALCOHOL.

Kawas studied more than 1,700 people over 90 years old for the past 15 years, and found that people who drank around two glasses of beer or wine a day were 18% less likely to die early.

People who exercised between 15 and 45 minutes a day were only 11% less likely to die early. In other words, alcohol is more effective at keeping you alive than exercise.

And the good news doesn’t stop there. Kawas also found it’s better to be a little bit CHUBBY than very thin. People who were slightly overweight, but not obese, were 3% less likely to die early.

And people who drank two cups of coffee a ay were 10% less likely to die early.

But the best thing of all is . . . having a daily hobby. People who worked on a hobby at least two hours every day were 21% less likely to die early.