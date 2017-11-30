ENJOY YOUR THURSDAY WITH LADY VEE ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: A homeless former Marine in Philadelphia gave his last $20 to a woman who ran out of gas last month. So she set up a GoFundMe page for him . . . and it’s now up to about $400,000.

FULL STORY: Even if this guy bought Bitcoin five years ago, he still wouldn’t have had this kind of return on his investment . . .

A woman from New Jersey named Kate McClure ran out of gas in the middle of the night last month in Philadelphia. And a 34-year-old homeless guy named Johnny Bobbitt Jr. helped her out.

She didn’t have any cash, so he walked to the nearest gas station, and used HIS last $20 to fill her tank up. She went back later to repay him, but wanted to do more.

So she set up a GoFundMe page this month that went viral . . . and it’s now up to about 400 GRAND. (To donate, search for “Paying It Forward” on GoFundMe.com.)

It turns out Johnny is a former Marine from North Carolina who ended up on the streets after a series of, quote, “bad decisions and bad situations.” But now Kate is helping him make some GOOD decisions.

She got him a financial advisor to make sure he doesn’t burn through all that money. And they set up two trust funds for him. He’ll be able to draw a small monthly salary from one of them, and the other is a retirement account.

His plans are pretty modest so far. He wants to buy some land with a small cabin someday. But for now, he’s just happy to be off the streets. And he’s going to buy the truck he’s always wanted . . . a 1999 Ford Ranger.