ENJOY YOUR THURSDAY WITH LADY VEE ON WKXI 107.5
By verbia.harden
|
Nov 30, 2017 @ 8:36 AM

ENJOY GREAT MUSIC WITH LADY VEE ON KIXIE 107.5

  1.  Tune in on this Thursday Morning and take the Thursday Morning Stretch
  2.   If you are celebrating a Birth or Anniversary text me at 601-837-1075 and I will give you a shout out
  3.   You know the music you love will be played from back-n-the-day and today
  4.   You never know what I will give you an opportunity to win

 

A Homeless Guy Gave a Woman His Last $20 for Gas, and She Repaid the Favor . . . by Raising $400,000 for Him Online

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  A homeless former Marine in Philadelphia gave his last $20 to a woman who ran out of gas last month.  So she set up a GoFundMe page for him . . . and it’s now up to about $400,000.

FULL STORY:  Even if this guy bought Bitcoin five years ago, he still wouldn’t have had this kind of return on his investment . . .

A woman from New Jersey named Kate McClure ran out of gas in the middle of the night last month in Philadelphia.  And a 34-year-old homeless guy named Johnny Bobbitt Jr. helped her out.

She didn’t have any cash, so he walked to the nearest gas station, and used HIS last $20 to fill her tank up.  She went back later to repay him, but wanted to do more.

So she set up a GoFundMe page this month that went viral . . . and it’s now up to about 400 GRAND.  (To donate, search for “Paying It Forward” on GoFundMe.com.)

It turns out Johnny is a former Marine from North Carolina who ended up on the streets after a series of, quote, “bad decisions and bad situations.”  But now Kate is helping him make some GOOD decisions.

She got him a financial advisor to make sure he doesn’t burn through all that money.  And they set up two trust funds for him.  He’ll be able to draw a small monthly salary from one of them, and the other is a retirement account.

His plans are pretty modest so far.  He wants to buy some land with a small cabin someday.  But for now, he’s just happy to be off the streets.  And he’s going to buy the truck he’s always wanted . . . a 1999 Ford Ranger.

