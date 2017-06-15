ENJOY YOUR THURSDAY WITH WKXI 107.5 FM

THIS IS WHAT’S GOING ON WITH LADY VEE ON WXKI 107.5
- Gotta take The Thursday Morning Stretch
- I’ll be playing the best music from back-n-the day and today
- Text me at 601-837-1075 and lets interact.
- You can also go to our web site and find out why President Trump blocked Stephen King from twitter
81% of Dads Say Mother’s Day Outshines Father’s Day . . . and Their Families Basically Agree
HIGHLIGHTS: 81% of dads think Mother’s Day outshines Father’s Day according to a new survey . . . and they’re not wrong. 70% of women and kids admit that dads will get less of an acknowledgement on Sunday than moms did last month.
FULL STORY: Father’s Day is Sunday. And you REALLY should do something to celebrate it, because no, your dad is NOT cool with you blowing it off.
According to a new survey, 81% of dads say they think Mother’s Day outshines Father’s Day. And . . . they’re not wrong.
70% of women and kids admit that dads will get less of an acknowledgement on Sunday than moms did last month. And 49% say Father’s Day, quote, “is not a big deal” in their family.
The survey also found people who ARE getting their dad something plan on spending an average of $38 less than they spent on their mom.
And the most common gift they’re planning to get is . . . a card.
HEALTH TIP:
Have you ever wondered what the most nutritionally dense nut is? Well, the most nutritionally dense nut is almonds, they have natural anti-inflammatory properties and lots electrolytes to help prevent cramping. They also contain a good amount of fiber, potassium, calcium vitamin E, magnesium and iron. So the next time your at the grocery store load up on this nutritional delicious and healthy nut. Don’t forget your Almonds for a healthier you