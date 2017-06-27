ENJOY YOUR TUESDAY WITH WKXI107.5

This Is What’s Happening With Lady Vee On WKXI
- You know we have to take The Tuesday Morning Stretch
- You never know what you will have a chance to win
- You can even go to our website and find out how you can enjoy a Dallas getaway
- Go to our text line and interact with me @ 601-83701075
Just Being in the Same Room as Your Phone Makes You Instantly Dumber
Our phones can answer any question we have or solve almost any problem we’re faced with . . . so why do we even NEED our brains anymore?
A new study out of the University of Texas found that when we’re just in the same ROOM as our smart phones, it instantly makes us dumber. Yeah, your brain realizes it doesn’t need to work as hard thanks to your phone . . . so it doesn’t.
And there’s another reason too. The researchers say we’re so addicted to our phones that our brains have to burn a lot of energy just keeping us from picking up our phones to check the notifications.
HEALTH TIPS:
” Superfood” has become a very popular buzzword over the last several years. Do you know what it Means? Essentially, a superfood provides a lot of bang-for-your-calorie, meaning you can get a lot of nutrients that your body needs to thrive without overeating. Still, it’s important remember that you need a variety of different nutrient to thrive. So, don’t rely on superfoods along. A well-balanced diet is crucial for good health, simply put, not every food in the grocery store is created equal. Adding other superfoods to your diet may help you feel a little more super yourself. Of course, you may know foods that are healthy for you. Please, let me know what they are so we can share the information with everybody.