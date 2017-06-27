ENJOY YOUR TUESDAY WITH WKXI107.5

Our phones can answer any question we have or solve almost any problem we’re faced with . . . so why do we even NEED our brains anymore?

A new study out of the University of Texas found that when we’re just in the same ROOM as our smart phones, it instantly makes us dumber. Yeah, your brain realizes it doesn’t need to work as hard thanks to your phone . . . so it doesn’t.

And there’s another reason too. The researchers say we’re so addicted to our phones that our brains have to burn a lot of energy just keeping us from picking up our phones to check the notifications.