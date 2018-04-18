ENJOY YOUR HUMP DAY WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. Mariah Carey recorded “All I Want For Christmas” in August . . . so they brought Christmas trees into the studio to set the mood. And the National Guard started as a militia in Massachusetts in 1636.

FULL STORY: Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. Most of the movie “Gangs of New York” was filmed in Italy on sets designed to look like New York in the 19th century.

2. Sting the singer doesn’t own the rights to the name Sting. The registered owner with the U.S. Patent Office is the PRO WRESTLER Sting . . . but he lets the other Sting use the name too.

3. Mariah Carey recorded “All I Want For Christmas” in August of 1994. So they brought Christmas trees into the studio to make it feel like Christmas, even though it was summer.

4. The National Guard started as a militia in Massachusetts in 1636 . . . which means the National Guard is 140 years older than the United States.

5. The word “malaria” comes from medieval Italian . . . “mala aria” translates to bad air. It’s because people initially thought bad-smelling air from swamps spread the disease . . . they didn’t know it was the mosquitoes in those swamps.