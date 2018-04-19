ENJOY YOUR THURSDAY WITH LADY VEE ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. The “Sox” in Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox is a shortened version of “stockings.” And an average of 3,234 Americans go to the emergency room every year from tanning bed injuries.

FULL STORY: Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. The words “vanilla” and “vagina” come from the same Latin root word. It’s because the shape of vanilla when it grows resembles . . . well . . . you know.

2. Pamela Anderson was the first baby born in Canada on July 1st, 1967 . . . Canada’s 100th anniversary, so she got media coverage as the country’s “Centennial Baby.”

3. Ernest Hemingway set a world record for fishing in 1938, by catching seven marlin in one day.

4. The “S-o-x” in Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox isn’t just supposed to be a weird spelling of the word s-o-c-k-s. It’s the shortened form of “stockings.”

5. An average of 3,234 Americans go to the emergency room every year from tanning bed injuries . . . including burns, fainting, and eye injuries.