ENJOY YOUR THURSDAY WITH LADY VEE ON WKXI 107.5

Five Random Facts For Thursday
1. The words “vanilla” and “vagina” come from the same Latin root word. It’s because the shape of vanilla when it grows resembles . . . well . . . you know.
2. Pamela Anderson was the first baby born in Canada on July 1st, 1967 . . . Canada’s 100th anniversary, so she got media coverage as the country’s “Centennial Baby.”
3. Ernest Hemingway set a world record for fishing in 1938, by catching seven marlin in one day.
4. The “S-o-x” in Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox isn’t just supposed to be a weird spelling of the word s-o-c-k-s. It’s the shortened form of “stockings.”
5. An average of 3,234 Americans go to the emergency room every year from tanning bed injuries . . . including burns, fainting, and eye injuries.