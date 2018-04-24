ENJOY YOUR TUESDAY WITH LADY VEE ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Your marriage DOESN’T peak when you’re newlyweds, according to a new study. Researchers found that couples who make it 20 years are even HAPPIER, because they develop an even deeper appreciation of each other.

FULL STORY: Not to sound cynical, but I’m pretty sure most people believe that your marriage is the BEST when you’re newlyweds, and then just slowly gets worse and worse and then you die. Roll credits.

So here’s some really good news . . . that’s not true at ALL.

According to a new study out of Penn State University and Brigham Young University, your marriage DOESN’T peak at the beginning.

It’s GOOD at the beginning . . . then it gets kinda tough . . . but after two decades, it gets better than ever.

They found that couples who make it 20 years are even happier than newlyweds . . . and that happiness lasts for the rest of the marriage.

They believe it’s because during those two decades, you develop an even deeper appreciation of each other and like spending time together even more.