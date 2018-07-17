ENJOY YOUR TUESDAY WITH WKXI 107.5

Why not enjoy your Tuesday with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5. Great things are going on this Tuesday Morning on WKXI 107.5. As always, if your not 100% and want to feel just a little bit better, then why not trying the Tuesday Morning Stretch. If you enjoy great music from back in the day and today then WKXI is the station for you. We play only the best music from back in the day and today. Listen, if you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary then text me at 601-837-1075 or call me at 601-995-1075 and I will be glad to give you a shout out. It’s a Tuesday morning that we are blessed to see so start your morning with Lady Vee on WKXI 107.5. Don’t forget we are streaming live @wkxi.com.
The Key to Looking Good Is Going to Sleep at 9:45 P.M. . . . and Then Sleeping, Like, Forever
HIGHLIGHTS: A new study found the best times to go to sleep and wake up to make yourself LOOK GOOD. The best bedtime is 9:45 P.M. . . . and the best time to wake up is 6:55 A.M. So yeah, that means it takes over nine hours of sleep to look your best.
FULL STORY: If you want to look good, here’s one pretty easy thing you can do to make it happen: Sleep like you’ve got NOTHING else going on in your life.
A new study found that the key to looking good is going to bed and waking up at very specific times. If you do, your sleep will match your body’s natural rhythms and it’ll help you have clearer and better skin and brighter eyes.
The time you should go to bed is . . . 9:45 P.M.
And the time you should wake up is . . . 6:55 A.M.