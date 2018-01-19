FRIDAY MORNING EXCITEMENT ON WKXI 107.5

Listen to WKXI 107.5 and be a part of the excitement on this Friday Morning as we give you an opportunity to win 2,018 and qualify to win $30,000 in the Kixie Cash Contest. As we prepare for the week-end baby, let’s get ready for the Friday Morning Stretch. As always, if you are celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary go to the text line @ 601-837-1075 and I will give you a shout out. If you enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and you gotta tune to WKXI 107.5, and enjoy the music you grew up with. You never know what else is in store for you when you listen to WKXI 107.5. Hopefully, you will be apart of the excitement on this Friday Morning on KIXIE 107.5
HERE’S THE ITEMS YOU WILL NEED IN YOUR FLU SURVIVAL KIT
HIGHLIGHTS: Here’s what you should have in your medical kit to get through flu season, according to a pharmacist. A thermometer . . . a fever and pain reliever, like Tylenol or Motrin . . . medicine for chest congestion, runny noses, and watery eyes . . . and some tissues and disinfecting wipes to stop the spread of germs.
FULL STORY: We’re approaching the height of flu season, and it’s turning out to be a bad one. To help you prepare for it hitting YOUR home, here are five things a pharmacist says you should always have on hand during flu season . . .
1. A thermometer to track your fever. The pharmacist recommends checking your temperature at least twice a day when you’re sick.
2. Lots of fluids. Water is ideal but it’s hard to drink enough when you’re sick. So you should also have stuff like Gatorade or Pedialyte to help replenish electrolytes.
3. A fever and pain reliever, like Tylenol or Motrin. Just be sure to read the directions for any medicine you use and be especially careful with children.
4. Medicine for chest congestion . . . a nasal decongestant for a stuffy nose and sinus pain . . . and a non-drowsy antihistamine for a runny nose, postnasal drip, or watery eyes.
5. Finally, some tissues and some disinfecting wipes to stop the spread of germs.