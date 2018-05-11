FRIDAY MORNING WINNINGS ON WKXI 107.5

If you enjoy winning great prizes, then join me on this Friday Morning and be a winner. Your chance to win tickets to the I Love the 90’s concert which will be held at the new Brandon Amphitheater June 8, 2018. Not only that but if you enjoy the rodeo and cowboys, I will give you a chance to win tickets to the Ms Black Rodeo, Saturday July 14, 2018 at the Ms Coliseum. As we prepare for the Weekend Baby and as we prepare to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday May 13, 2018, listen in to WKXI and see who won the I Will Always Love My Mother Contest. Join me for the Friday Morning Stretch so we can feel just a little bit better. If you are celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary and would love for me to give you a shout out, give me a call at 601-995-1075. Join me Lady Vee on this winning Friday and enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today.
Here’s How People Celebrate Mother’s Day Around the World
HIGHLIGHTS: Here’s how other countries around the world celebrate Mother’s Day. In Japan people give their moms red or pink carnations . . . in Mexico people take their moms out to eat for long lunches . . . Ethiopians celebrate with a three-day festival called Antrosht . . . and the French celebrate with flowers and flower-shaped cakes.
FULL STORY: Since Mother’s Day is on Sunday, here’s how other countries from around the world celebrate it . . .
1. Japan: Mother’s Day in Japan didn’t become popular until after World War Two. It’s celebrated on the second Sunday in May and people typically give their mothers red or pink carnations, which symbolize sweetness and purity.
2. Mexico: Mother’s Day is a big deal in Mexico, and it always takes place on May 10th. Lots of cities basically shut down as people take their moms out to eat . . . and it’s not unusual for Mother’s Day brunches and lunches to last FIVE hours.
3. Ethiopia: Ethiopians celebrate Mother’s Day with a three-day festival called Antrosht, which is usually held in the fall. Antrosht celebrations typically involve singing, dancing, and a big feast.
4. Thailand: Mother’s Day in Thailand is celebrated on August 12th, which is the birthday of Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand. They celebrate with parades and other festivities, and jasmine is a popular gift.