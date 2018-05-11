FRIDAY MORNING WINNINGS ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Here’s how other countries around the world celebrate Mother’s Day. In Japan people give their moms red or pink carnations . . . in Mexico people take their moms out to eat for long lunches . . . Ethiopians celebrate with a three-day festival called Antrosht . . . and the French celebrate with flowers and flower-shaped cakes.

FULL STORY: Since Mother’s Day is on Sunday, here’s how other countries from around the world celebrate it . . .

1. Japan: Mother’s Day in Japan didn’t become popular until after World War Two. It’s celebrated on the second Sunday in May and people typically give their mothers red or pink carnations, which symbolize sweetness and purity.

2. Mexico: Mother’s Day is a big deal in Mexico, and it always takes place on May 10th. Lots of cities basically shut down as people take their moms out to eat . . . and it’s not unusual for Mother’s Day brunches and lunches to last FIVE hours.

3. Ethiopia: Ethiopians celebrate Mother’s Day with a three-day festival called Antrosht, which is usually held in the fall. Antrosht celebrations typically involve singing, dancing, and a big feast.

4. Thailand: Mother’s Day in Thailand is celebrated on August 12th, which is the birthday of Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand. They celebrate with parades and other festivities, and jasmine is a popular gift.