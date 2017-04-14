IT’S FRIDAY, THE WEEK-END BABY

Hey, this is Lady Vee listen to WKIX for the best R&B and Soft Soul Music.
- Got the Morning Stretch
- Giving to win Zoo Blues Tickets
- The Best R&B Music on Soft Soul Kixie
Join me at these upcoming events
The Prince Look Alike contest
Zoo Blues featuring artist J-Wonn
It’s The Easter Week-end, enjoy and have a great Week-end Baby. Join me Saturday at the Easter Egg Hunt at the V.A. Field at Legion Park or maybe I’ll see you at Church on Sunday and I’ll be back on Monday, remember what I always say. I Just Might Do It Just A Little Bit Better.