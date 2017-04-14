IT’S FRIDAY, THE WEEK-END BABY

Hey, this is Lady Vee listen to WKIX for the best R&B and Soft Soul Music.

Got the Morning Stretch

Giving to win Zoo Blues Tickets

The Best R&B Music on Soft Soul Kixie



Join me at these upcoming events

The Prince Look Alike contest

Zoo Blues featuring artist J-Wonn

It’s The Easter Week-end, enjoy and have a great Week-end Baby. Join me Saturday at the Easter Egg Hunt at the V.A. Field at Legion Park or maybe I’ll see you at Church on Sunday and I’ll be back on Monday, remember what I always say. I Just Might Do It Just A Little Bit Better.