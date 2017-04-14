IT’S FRIDAY, THE WEEK-END BABY

By verbia.harden
|
Apr 14, 11:00 AM

Hey, this is Lady Vee listen to WKIX  for the best R&B and Soft Soul Music.

  • Got the Morning Stretch
  • Giving to win Zoo Blues Tickets
  • The Best R&B Music on Soft Soul Kixie

Join me at these upcoming events

The Prince Look Alike contest

Zoo Blues featuring artist J-Wonn

 

It’s The Easter Week-end, enjoy and have a great Week-end Baby.  Join me Saturday at the Easter Egg Hunt at the V.A. Field at Legion Park or maybe I’ll see you at Church on Sunday and I’ll be back on Monday,  remember what I always  say.  I Just Might Do It Just A Little Bit Better.

Related Content

WONDERFUL WEDNESDAY
Terrific Thursday
Comments