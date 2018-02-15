GET YOUR THURSDAY STARTED WITH WKXI 107.5

What a way to start your Thursday, than with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5. Where else can you go and win tickets to get your laugh on with Kat Williams heading to the Ms. Coliseum on March 23, 2018. Just listen for your chance to be the lucky caller and win tickets enjoy Kay Williams at the Ms. Coliseum. You do know we have to take the Thursday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better. If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary, you can text me at 601-837-1075 and I will give you a shout out and if you enjoy great music from back-n-the day and today then get start your Thursday with WKXI 107.5 and enjoy the music and great contest.
Here’s How Much Money It Takes to Be Happy . . . and How Much It Takes to Feel Like Your Life Is Successful
HIGHLIGHTS: A new study found people are the happiest when they make between $60,000 and $75,000 a year. But we feel the most SUCCESSFUL when we make $95,000 a year.
FULL STORY: Good news: You don’t have to get SUPER RICH to feel like you’re successful. You don’t even have to make six figures.
A new study out of Purdue University in Indiana found that people are the happiest when they make between $60,000 and $75,000 a year. That lines up with what other studies have also found in the past.
But these researchers took it further, and they wanted to see how much money it took for people to feel MORE than happy . . . they looked at when people felt like they’d achieved their financial goals and they were SUCCESSFUL.
And the answer is . . . about $95,000 a year.
They found that when people made more than that, it actually made them LESS satisfied . . . because they started wanting nicer things that they really couldn’t afford and would compare themselves to richer people.