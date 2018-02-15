GET YOUR THURSDAY STARTED WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: A new study found people are the happiest when they make between $60,000 and $75,000 a year. But we feel the most SUCCESSFUL when we make $95,000 a year.

FULL STORY: Good news: You don’t have to get SUPER RICH to feel like you’re successful. You don’t even have to make six figures.

A new study out of Purdue University in Indiana found that people are the happiest when they make between $60,000 and $75,000 a year. That lines up with what other studies have also found in the past.

But these researchers took it further, and they wanted to see how much money it took for people to feel MORE than happy . . . they looked at when people felt like they’d achieved their financial goals and they were SUCCESSFUL.

And the answer is . . . about $95,000 a year.

They found that when people made more than that, it actually made them LESS satisfied . . . because they started wanting nicer things that they really couldn’t afford and would compare themselves to richer people.