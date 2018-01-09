GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING ON THIS TUESDAY MORNING ON WXKI

It’s a Tuesday Morning and great things are happening and you are invited to tune in to WKXI 107.5 and enjoy great music with Lady Vee from back-n- the day and today. Not only will you enjoy great music but your chance to win $2,018 and qualify to win $30,000 in our Kixie Cash Contest. It’s a Tuesday Morning and that means the Tuesday Morning Stretch, join me and feel just a little bit better. I would love to wish you a Happy Birthday or Anniversary, all you have to do is go to out text line at 601-837-1075 give me the information and I would love to wish them a Happy Birthday or Anniversary. Join Lady Vee on this Tuesday Morning on WKXI.
LISTED BELOW ARE WAYS TO MAKE SOMEONE FALL IN LOVE WITH YOU BY VALENTINES
FULL STORY: We’ve got about five weeks until Valentine’s Day. And according to one dating expert, that’s still enough time to make someone fall in LOVE with you. Or at least something approaching love. Here are three tricks she says to try. But they all sound a little iffy . . .
1. Introduce them to your family. It ups the stakes, shows them you’re serious, and makes them feel closer. If it all goes to plan, they’ll suddenly feel like a much bigger part of your life than they thought they were.
But it could also backfire and scare them off. So don’t try it if you JUST started dating.
2. Plan a bunch of fun stuff to do over the next month in the LEAD-UP to Valentine’s Day. It might seem like you’re trying to buy their affection. But the idea is by the time February 14th rolls around, they’ll feel like EVERY day with you is Valentine’s Day.
Plus the whole courting process tends to take a back seat this time of year . . . partly because we just want to stay in after the holidays, and partly because of all that holiday DEBT we racked up. So if being with you helps them de-stress, that’s even better.
3. Start binge-watching a show together. It’ll give you something to bond over. Just make sure it’s something you’ll both like. And depending on how many episodes there are, the expert claims it can actually be a real sign of commitment. (???)