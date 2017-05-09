What A Great Way To Start Your Tuesday With WKXI

Good Morning WKXI Listeners, Thanks For Choosing WKXI On This Tuesday

FULL STORY: For the past few years, Oreo had been releasing an endless parade of new flavors. Some of them have sounded great, like Cinnamon Bun and Brownie Batter . . . but some were just too weird, like Peeps and Swedish Fish Oreos.

HIGHLIGHTS: Oreo just launched a new contest to find their next flavor. You can submit ideas on Twitter, and if you win, they’ll make and sell the flavor and you’ll get $500,000.

LADY VEE’S HEALTH TIP

Tips for keeping the body healthy and looking great. If you would commit to rising early in the mornings to a good 15 minute workout before you go to work you would be surprised at how you would feel all day long. Really just 15 minutes in the morning will boost your productivity and give energy to start your day.

It really works, I have had this routine for at least 15 years and it has worked for me. Not only do I receive compliments of how healthy I look it also keeps the weight down. Everyone has had this issue at one time in their life. If you take control at a young age let's say in your mid-40's, when you reach your 60's you should look and feel great.