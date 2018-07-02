HOT FUN IN THE SUMMER TIME ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. The highest point in Florida is just 345 feet above sea level. And it’s illegal to use a PUN in an advertisement in China.



1. The highest point in Florida is Britton Hill, which is just 345 feet above sea level. No other state has such a low “highest point.”

2. Women with bigger butts might give birth to smarter kids. Supposedly the extra omega 3 fatty acids they’re storing down there help their baby’s brain development.

3. Domino’s got rid of their advertising mascot The Noid after a schizophrenic guy named Kenneth Noid was convinced they were mocking him . . . so he stormed into a Domino’s in Atlanta in 1989 and took two employees hostage at gunpoint.

4. The average person THINKS they get the flu all the time . . . but only actually gets it about twice a decade.

5. It’s illegal to use a PUN in an advertisement in China. The government thinks puns and other wordplay can lead to, quote, “cultural and linguistic chaos.”