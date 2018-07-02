It’s hot fun in the summer time on WKXI 107.5 and you are invited to cool down with great music from back-n-the-day and today. If you had a hot weekend and now back to work not feeling 100% not a problem, you can enjoy The Monday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better. As always, if you are celebrating and birthday or anniversary and would love for me to give you a shout out give me a call at 601-995-1075. Enjoy your Hot Monday with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5, you never know what I will give you an opportunity to win.
Five Random Facts For Monday
FULL STORY: Here are some random facts for you . . .
1. The highest point in Florida is Britton Hill, which is just 345 feet above sea level. No other state has such a low “highest point.”
2. Women with bigger butts might give birth to smarter kids. Supposedly the extra omega 3 fatty acids they’re storing down there help their baby’s brain development.
3. Domino’s got rid of their advertising mascot The Noid after a schizophrenic guy named Kenneth Noid was convinced they were mocking him . . . so he stormed into a Domino’s in Atlanta in 1989 and took two employees hostage at gunpoint.
4. The average person THINKS they get the flu all the time . . . but only actually gets it about twice a decade.
5. It’s illegal to use a PUN in an advertisement in China. The government thinks puns and other wordplay can lead to, quote, “cultural and linguistic chaos.”
HEALTHY SECRETS
Did you know squash in Mac and Cheese goes unnoticed ? adding a little shredded squash to macaroni cheese goes unnoticed and can be an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C, fiber and magnesium.