IT’S HUMP DAY ENJOY YOUR DAY WITH WKXI 107.5

We made it to another Wednesday, Hump Day, enjoy your Wednesday with Lady Vee on WKXI 107.5. Giving you a chance to win BIG in Kixie Cash Contest, just listen for the keyword, then text that word to 67760. You never know you could win $2,018 and qualify to win 30,000, you have to tune in to WKXI 107.5. You know we have too take the Wednesday Morning Stretch so we can make it thru this Hump Day . You will also enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today. If you are celebrating a birthday or Anniversary then go to my text line @ 601-837-1075, I would love to send a shout out to you. Join me on the Wednesday and enjoy your day with the Lady Vee on WKXI 107.5.

YOU CAN LOOK THREE YEARS YOUNGER WITH A FEW MONTHS OF FACE YOGA

HIGHLIGHTS: A new study found that certain face exercises can build up the muscles in your face. And women who did them regularly for five months looked almost three years younger by the end of it.

FULL STORY: An old video for a ’90s workout called “Facercise” went viral a few years ago. It was supposed to make you look younger, and everyone thought it was dumb. But it looks like some of the stuff in there might actually work.

A study at Northwestern University found certain “face yoga” exercises can build up your face muscles. And after about five months, the average woman who did them regularly looked almost THREE YEARS younger.

Here are two exercises to try. But they’re just the simplified versions. The full versions are a little too complicated to learn without actually watching someone do them . . .

1. The Cheek Lifter. Make an “O” shape with your mouth, so your top lip is folded over your front teeth. Then smile with the corners of your mouth over and over again.

. The Eyebrow Lifter. Put three fingertips from each hand directly under your eyebrows, and push up to force your eyes open. Then smile while pushing your eyebrows down against your fingers . . . hold for 20 seconds . . . and do it three times.

One important note is you can’t overdo it, or it can have the opposite effect and cause wrinkles. The people in the study did a bunch of different exercises 30 minutes a day for the first two months. Then every OTHER day after that.