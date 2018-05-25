Win I Love The 90’s/MS Black Rodeo Tickets!!

Start your fantastic Friday with me Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 and get an opportunity to be a winner. Your chance to win tickets to enjoy the I love the 90’s concert heading to Brandon, Ms June 8, 2018 at the Amphitheater. If you enjoy the action of the Rodeo then listen for your chance to win tickets to the Ms Black Rodeo which will be held at the Ms Coliseum, July 14th. As we prepare for a long weekend with Memorial Day on Monday, May 28, 2018 by taking the Friday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better. It’s a Fantastic Friday so enjoy it with WKXI and great music from back-n-the day and today.