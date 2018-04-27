IT’S A TGIF ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. The Crayola crayon color “Peach” was called “Flesh” until 1962. And George Lucas only directed two movies in his career that aren’t “Star Wars” films: “THX 1138” and “American Graffiti”.

1. Americans got the word for turkeys because they wrongly thought they were from Turkey. In the country of Turkey, they call the birds hindis, because they wrongly thought they were from India. They’re actually native to the Americas.

2. The Crayola crayon color “Peach” was called “Flesh” until 1962, when they felt it was racist to consider that the only flesh color. They didn’t change the “Indian Red” crayon color to “Chestnut” until 1999.

3. The CEO of the company that owns Tinder, Match.com, and OKCupid says he’s never been on an online date.

4. Bears are NOT drawn to menstruating women. It’s a myth that’s still going strong, even though a study debunked it almost 25 years ago.

5. George Lucas only directed two movies in his career that aren’t “Star Wars” films: “THX 1138” and “American Graffiti”.

LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINTS

A quick shine between waxing, all you have to do is mop with a piece of waxed paper under your mop. The dirt will also stick to the waxed paper. Just a way to save you time during your household cleaning .