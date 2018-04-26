IT’S A THURSDAY CELEBRATION ON WKXI 107.5

Celebrate your Thursday with WKXI 107.5 as we give you a chance to be a winner. Just in case you are planning on attending Zoo Blues at The Jackson Zoo on May 6, 2018 and don’t have your tickets, stay tuned to Kixie 107.5 for your chance to be a winner. Just in case someone’s not 100%, we will take the Thursday Morning Stretch, sponsored by Monroe Donuts. If you are celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary, text me at 601-837-1075 so I can give you a shout out on your special day. Enjoy your Thursday with great music from back-n-the-day and today. Here’s your chance to celebrate your Thursday with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5, we are streaming world wide @wkxi.com.
Six Questions About Our Snacking Habits
HIGHLIGHTS: According to a new survey on our snacking habits, 69% of us prefer salty over sweet . . . 34% of us eat in bed . . . 24% store snacks somewhere other than our kitchen . . . and 66% of us are more likely to have a snack if we’re having a bad day.
FULL STORY: People who never eat between meals must have some super-human ability to avoid temptation. So this list is for the rest of us weak, pathetic mortals . . .
A new survey asked people about their SNACKING habits. Here are six questions and how people answered them. See how your snacking habits stack up . . .
1. When you snack, do you usually go for sweet things like cookies, or salty things like chips? 69% said salty. 31% said sweet.
2. Do you pretty much snack throughout the day, or at a specific time each day? 67% said it varies throughout the day. 33% have a regular time they like to have a snack.
3. Are you a late-night snacker, meaning after 9:00 P.M.? 54% said yes. 46% said they don’t usually eat after 9:00 P.M.
4. Do you ever eat in bed? 34% said yes. 66% said they don’t, because they hte having crumbs in their sheets.
5. Do you store snacks anywhere other than your kitchen, like your desk or your car? 24% said they DO keep snacks in places other than their kitchen.
ad day? 66% said yes.