IT’S A THURSDAY CELEBRATION ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: According to a new survey on our snacking habits, 69% of us prefer salty over sweet . . . 34% of us eat in bed . . . 24% store snacks somewhere other than our kitchen . . . and 66% of us are more likely to have a snack if we’re having a bad day.

FULL STORY: People who never eat between meals must have some super-human ability to avoid temptation. So this list is for the rest of us weak, pathetic mortals . . .

A new survey asked people about their SNACKING habits. Here are six questions and how people answered them. See how your snacking habits stack up . . .

1. When you snack, do you usually go for sweet things like cookies, or salty things like chips? 69% said salty. 31% said sweet.

2. Do you pretty much snack throughout the day, or at a specific time each day? 67% said it varies throughout the day. 33% have a regular time they like to have a snack.

3. Are you a late-night snacker, meaning after 9:00 P.M.? 54% said yes. 46% said they don’t usually eat after 9:00 P.M.

4. Do you ever eat in bed? 34% said yes. 66% said they don’t, because they hte having crumbs in their sheets.

5. Do you store snacks anywhere other than your kitchen, like your desk or your car? 24% said they DO keep snacks in places other than their kitchen.

66% said yes.