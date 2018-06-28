IT’S A THURSDAY CHILL OUT WITH WKXI 107.5

FULL STORY: JOE JACKSON . . . father of MICHAEL , JANET , and several lesser beings . . . died yesterday after a battle with cancer. He was 89.

Despite claims of abuse, he did make his children into international superstars . . . something LATOYA acknowledged in a Tweetyesterday. She said, quote, “You gave us strength, you made us one of the most famous families in the world.

“I am extremely appreciative of that.”

Michael’s son PRINCE said, quote, “This man is and always will be an example or sheer willpower and dedication. He didn’t choose the path that was the easiest but he choose the path that was best for his family.”

The executors of Michael Jackson’s estate noted that Joe was recognized by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as the Best Entertainment Manager of All Time, and was inducted into the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame in 2014.

Of course, Michael also talked a lot about how horrible the abuse was, and didn’t even mention his dad in his will.