JOIN ME ON THIS HUMP DAY BY TUNING IN TO WKXI 107.5

FULL STORY: Would you date someone who you didn’t find attractive? Who hated sex? Who totally let themselves go once you got together?

A new survey dug into those typical dating dealbreakers, and found out how many people had relationships where they caved on pretty major issues. Here are the results.

1. 30% of people have been in a long-term relationship with someone who wasn’t good in bed.

2. 29% have been with someone who wasn’t romantic.

3. 24% with someone who had a low sex drive.

4. 20% with someone who wasn’t their type.

5. 20% with someone who they argued with DAILY.

6. 15% with someone who let their physical appearance go once they got in the relationship.

7. And 12% have been with someone who they found unattractive.

The survey also found around 3% of people would end a relationship if their significant other started wearing sweatpants in public.

