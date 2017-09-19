JOIN LADY V ON THIS TUESDAY MORNING ON WKXI.107.5
A Dad Tries to Discipline His Kid by Dressing as a Clown and Chasing Her . . . Then a Scared Neighbor Shoots at Him

HIGHLIGHTS:  A dad in Ohio dressed up as a CLOWN on Saturday and chased his six-year-old daughter to try to scare her into behaving better.  She didn’t know it was him, so she ran to a neighbor for help . . . and he FIRED a few shots at the clown.  The dad was arrested for child endangerment, and the neighbor was arrested for using weapons while intoxicated.

FULL STORY:  I’m thinking this method of discipline isn’t in ANY parenting books.

A 25-year-old guy named Vernon Barrett Junior from Boardman, Ohio was having trouble with his six-year-old daughter . . . he says she’s been having behavior problems at school and at home.  So he decided to try to scare her straight on Saturday.

How?  By dressing up as a SCARY CLOWN and chasing her down the street.

But she had no idea it was him.  So as she ran down the street screaming, she ran into a random neighbor’s apartment and begged for help because a clown was chasing her.

That neighbor is named Dion Santiago.  He’d had a few beers and HE was scared of the clown outside too . . . so he grabbed his GUN and fired a few shots at him.  Fortunately they missed.

The cops eventually came and sorted everything out.  Vernon was charged with child endangerment and inducing panic . . . and Dion was arrested for using weapons while intoxicated.  They’re both due in court today.

LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINT:

Cleaning your washing machine can be easy to do.  Fill the washer with warm water and pour a gallon of distilled vinegar into it.  Run the machine through an entire cycle.  The vinegar will cleanse the hoses and unclog soap scum from them

