JOIN WKXI 107.5 ON THIS FIRST FRIDAY

The Top Five Things We Overspend on During the Holidays . . . and #2 Is Ourselves
HIGHLIGHTS: A new survey found the top things we overspend on around the holidays are gifts for other people . . . stuff for OURSELVES . . . candy and desserts . . . decorations . . . and booze.
FULL STORY: Your bank account can start dropping fast around the holidays . . . especially if you end up shopping for YOURSELF too much.
A new survey found the second most-common thing we overspend on during the holidays is stuff for OURSELVES. The top five are gifts for other people . . . stuff for ourselves . . . candy and deserts . . . decorations . . . and booze.
76% of people said they usually end up spending more than they wanted to around the holidays. The average person overspends by $263.
The hardest person to buy for is our significant other. Kids are the easiest. Especially young kids, because their gifts tend to be cheap, and they don’t know any better.
And the #1 gift we want to GET this year is . . . a gift card, so WE can decide what to spend the money on.
56% of people admit they’ve re-gifted an unwanted present before.
LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINTS
Smart Eating Made Simple
1, Grab a smaller plate. This allows you to keep your portions healthy.
2. Be Choosy.. It’s OK to skip items covered with cheeses and creams. You can even sing the chef’s praises for how delicious an item looks without taking it and those calories onto your plate
3. Drink lots of water. Not only will water fill you up, it’s your best zero-calorie option.
4. Load up on the good stuff first. Eat fruit, vegetables and lean turkey before savoring that one bite of mac and cheese
5. Quit the clean plate club. Eat until you feel satisfied, without feeling guilty about the ambrosia salad left on your plate.