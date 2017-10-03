JOIN WKXI 107.5 ON THIS TERRIFIC TUESDAY

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are some of the little things that make us happy, according to a new survey: A kiss and a hug . . . laughing with friends . . . clean sheets . . . and petting your dog or cat.

FULL STORY: During dark times, it feels like it’s going to be tough to find ANYTHING to be happy about. Which is why this is so timely . . . because it’s a reminder that we can find a lot of little happy moments in day-to-day life.

A new survey found the LITTLE THINGS that make us happy. Here are the top 10 . . .

1. A kiss and a hug.

2. Laughing with friends.

3. Clean sheets.

4. Petting your dog or cat.

5. Getting a good deal.

6. Getting a compliment.

7. Finding money.

8. Hearing from an old friend.

9. Doing a good deed.

10. Having some lazy time where you just relax and do nothing.