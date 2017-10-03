JOIN WKXI 107.5 ON THIS TERRIFIC TUESDAY

This Is What’s Going On Today With Lady Vee On WKXI 107.5
The Top Ten Little Things That Make Us Happy
HIGHLIGHTS: Here are some of the little things that make us happy, according to a new survey: A kiss and a hug . . . laughing with friends . . . clean sheets . . . and petting your dog or cat.
FULL STORY: During dark times, it feels like it’s going to be tough to find ANYTHING to be happy about. Which is why this is so timely . . . because it’s a reminder that we can find a lot of little happy moments in day-to-day life.
A new survey found the LITTLE THINGS that make us happy. Here are the top 10 . . .
1. A kiss and a hug.
2. Laughing with friends.
3. Clean sheets.
4. Petting your dog or cat.
5. Getting a good deal.
6. Getting a compliment.
7. Finding money.
8. Hearing from an old friend.
9. Doing a good deed.
10. Having some lazy time where you just relax and do nothing.
LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINT:
Safety Tips For Children, even adults sometimes walk into closed, sliding glass doors. To help youngsters avoid this hazard, place a piece of colored tape on the glass at eye level to alert the child when the door is closed. When your child reaches the creeping stage, tap light cords tightly around a table leg. This will prevent him from pulling lamps onto the floor. If you use transparent tape it will not mar the furniture. To protect your child from mashed fingers, place a cork at each end of the keyboard on the piano. Now, if the lid drops, his fingers are saved.