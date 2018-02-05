KICK OFF YOUR MONDAY WITH WKXI 107.5

Join me on this Monday morning as we kick off your Monday on WKXI 107.5. Tune in to WKXI 107.5 and have a chance to win Kat Williams tickets, Kat Williams will be at the Mississippi Coliseum March 23, 2018 and you can winner. Super Bowl is over and you need to take the Monday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better. Just in time for Valentine, go to wkxi.com and tell us why you love your “Dot” to win an Echo Dot compliments of Soft Soul Kixie 107.5. If your celebrating your Birthday or Anniversary, please text me at 601-837-1075 and I will be glad to give you a shout out. Please join me on the Monday Morning and enjoy great music from back-n-the day and today. Please tell a friend that WKXI 107.5 is streaming live @wkxi.com and they can listen world wide.
Dennis Edwards, Former Temptations Lead Singer, Dies at 74 – The …
3 days ago – Dennis Edwards, who became a lead singer of the Motown hitmakers the Temptations in 1968 as they embraced psychedelic funk and won Grammy Awards for the songs “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” and “Cloud Nine,” died on Thursday in Chicago. …
THINGS LEARNED FROM THE SUPER BOWL
Now that Super Bowl 52 is history, let’s take a look at The Top Things We Learned From the Super Bowl.
The halftime show would’ve been more entertaining if Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman continued their rap-off.
Justin Timberlake could’ve used Janet Jackson’s booby.
When Steven Tyler drives backwards in a Kia, he turns into Cher.
(CAREFUL) Tom Brady is not a receiver . . . well except when Gisele is in the mood.
Justin Timberlake is bringing boring back.
Bill Belichick’s wardrobe is provided by Hefty.
Evidently, another dream of Martin Luther King Jr. was narrating a commercial for Dodge Ram pickup trucks.
The most exciting play in football is the missed extra point.
Tom Brady doesn’t need to be wearing Uggs to look bad.
The Rock’s new movie is called “Skyscraper” because “Die Hard Rip-Off” is too on-the-nose.
If you’re going to pay tribute in your halftime show to a singer who recently died unexpectedly, don’t make the song, “I Would Die 4 U”.
No one will ever say, “Man, there’s nowhere I’d rather be in February than in Minneapolis, Minnesota!”