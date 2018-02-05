KICK OFF YOUR MONDAY WITH WKXI 107.5

Now that Super Bowl 52 is history, let’s take a look at The Top Things We Learned From the Super Bowl.

The halftime show would’ve been more entertaining if Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman continued their rap-off.

Justin Timberlake could’ve used Janet Jackson’s booby.

When Steven Tyler drives backwards in a Kia, he turns into Cher.

(CAREFUL) Tom Brady is not a receiver . . . well except when Gisele is in the mood.

Justin Timberlake is bringing boring back.

Bill Belichick’s wardrobe is provided by Hefty.

Evidently, another dream of Martin Luther King Jr. was narrating a commercial for Dodge Ram pickup trucks.

The most exciting play in football is the missed extra point.

Tom Brady doesn’t need to be wearing Uggs to look bad.

The Rock’s new movie is called “Skyscraper” because “Die Hard Rip-Off” is too on-the-nose.

If you’re going to pay tribute in your halftime show to a singer who recently died unexpectedly, don’t make the song, “I Would Die 4 U”.

No one will ever say, “Man, there’s nowhere I’d rather be in February than in Minneapolis, Minnesota!”