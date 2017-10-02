KICKING OFF YOUR WEEK WITH LADY V ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: There was a mass shooting at a JASON ALDEAN concert in Las Vegas last night. Over 50 people are dead, and more than 200 were wounded.

FULL STORY: Someone shot into a crowd of 30,000 people at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas near the Mandalay Bay casino last night. It happened just after 10:00 p.m. local time.

Over 50 people are dead, and there were more than 200 wounded, which makes it the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

JASON ALDEAN was performing when his set was interrupted by the sound of automated gunfire and he ran off the stage.

(It was the end of a three-day country music festival called Route 91 Harvest held in an open area called Las Vegas Village that’s across from the Mandalay Bay Casino and the Luxor.)

There were several long bursts of gunfire, with long pauses in between while the shooter was reloading. The shots came from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay. The SWAT team had to use explosives to breach the room and take him out.

The suspect was killed by that SWAT team. He was a 64-year-old local resident named Stephen Paddock.

The cops were still looking for his female companion last night.

Jason Aldean posted a statement to confirm he’s okay. Quote, “Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe.