LET’S GET READY FOR THE WEEKEND WITH WKXI 107.5

1. The world record for the loudest shout belongs to a woman from Northern Ireland. She hit 121.7 decibels, which is as loud as thunder or a chainsaw. And the word she shouted was . . . “quiet.”

2. William Shatner and Ricardo Montalban are never on screen together in “The Wrath of Khan” . . . and they were never on set together. Their scenes were filmed four months apart.

3. 50% of the U.S. population lives within a 500-mile radius of Columbus, Ohio.

4. The dollar sign came from the letter “P” written over the letter “S”. Why “PS”? It was originally the sign for the peso in Spain. Eventually the loop in the “P” was dropped so it was just an “S” with a line through it.

5. More people in Anchorage, Alaska take a plane to work than a bus.