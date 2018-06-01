LET’S GET READY FOR THE WEEKEND WITH WKXI 107.5

Getting ready for the weekend with Kixie 107.5 with chances to be a winner. You will have a chance to win tickets to enjoy the Ms Black Rodeo on it’s way to the Ms Coliseum July 14, 2018. Get your tickets while they are only $15.00, this is the last weekend to purchase tickets at this price. We will also give you an opportunity to win tickets to enjoy The Battle Of The Bands Saturday, July 30, 2018. If you are celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary then give me a call at 601-995-1075, you know I will be glad to give you a shout out. If you are not 100% on this TGIF, you may enjoy The Friday Morning Stretch where you always feel just a little bit better. Join me and enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today and Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 the home of The Mississippi Black Rodeo.
Five Random Facts For Friday
HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. 50% of the U.S. population lives within a 500-mile radius of Columbus, Ohio. And more people in Anchorage, Alaska take a plane to work than a bus.
FULL STORY: Here are some random facts for you . . .
1. The world record for the loudest shout belongs to a woman from Northern Ireland. She hit 121.7 decibels, which is as loud as thunder or a chainsaw. And the word she shouted was . . . “quiet.”
2. William Shatner and Ricardo Montalban are never on screen together in “The Wrath of Khan” . . . and they were never on set together. Their scenes were filmed four months apart.
3. 50% of the U.S. population lives within a 500-mile radius of Columbus, Ohio.
4. The dollar sign came from the letter “P” written over the letter “S”. Why “PS”? It was originally the sign for the peso in Spain. Eventually the loop in the “P” was dropped so it was just an “S” with a line through it.
5. More people in Anchorage, Alaska take a plane to work than a bus.