LISTEN TO WKXI 107.5 ON THIS TGIF

LISTEN TO LADY VEE AND WIN ON WKXI 107.5

1. Your chance to win in gift card worth $25.00 to Bonefish Grill

2. You can win tickets to Monster Trucks coming the Coliseum Nov. 17th

3. As we prepare for the week-end we have too take the Friday Morning Stretch

4. Great music from back-n-the-day and today

5. Celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary you

HIGHLIGHTS: A gourmet ice cream company just released a bunch of new THANKSGIVING flavors . . . including stuffing, salted caramel turkey, and buttered mashed potatoes and gravy. And you can order them online . . . at $13-per-pint.

FULL STORY: Like all Americans, ice cream is my favorite food and gravy is my second-favorite. But that doesn’t mean they need to be merged.

A gourmet ice cream company from Portland, Oregon called Salt & Straw just released five new THANKSGIVING ice cream flavors. Check ’em out: 1. Sweet potato casserole with maple pecans. 2. Apple cranberry stuffing. 3. Salted caramel Thanksgiving turkey, including bits of turkey skin mixed in. 4. Spiced goat cheese and pumpkin pie. 5. Buttered mashed potatoes and gravy. And if those sound good to you, or at least intriguing to you, you can get all five pints delivered from SaltAndStraw.com . . . for $65. That’s $13 each. Plus another $20 to $50 for shipping. Worth it?

DON’T STOP SWEATING: During the busy holiday season, it’s tempting to take a break from your fitness routine, right? Not so fast. While you should cut yourself a little slack after all, you have more things competing for your attention than normal, staying active will help you handle all the rest. Try these tips to stay on top of your workouts during the holiday.