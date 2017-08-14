IT’S A MAGICAL MONDAY ON KIXIE 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few of the worst things people have done in job interviews, according to bosses. One person showed up late and took the clock off the wall in the office to change it . . . a woman brought her mom along and wanted her to sit in . . . and a guy interviewing at Nike wore Adidas sneakers.

FULL STORY: This should give you confidence if you’re applying for new jobs . . . because a lot of THESE people are your competition. And compared to them, you’re EXTREMELY hirable.

Right now, on Reddit.com, bosses are sharing some of the worst things that people have done during job interviews. Here are five of the highlights . . .

1. “Interviewee showed up 10 minutes lat, told us the clock was wrong, took it off the wall and adjusted it.”

2. “I asked, ‘How would you handle a conflict with another coworker?’ and he told me about how at his last job, his girlfriend got knocked up by another coworker and he never fought the guy at work . . . just when they were off the clock.”

3. “A twenty something woman with a good resume showed up with her mom, and actually expected her mom to come into the interview.”

4. “A woman talked about her breasts, her ex stalking her, how she always carries a gun . . . and then gave a long, graphic description of how her last job at Burger King once required her to clean up poop with pennies in it.”

5. “I work for Nike. A candidate came in wearing Adidas sneakers.”