IT’S A MAGICAL WEDNESDAY ON WKXI 107.5

1. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi“ (PG-13) The Teaser and The Trailer

The second movie in the new trilogy is two and a half hours long and picks up with Rey (Daisy Ridley) having used the restored map to track down Luke in his self-imposed exile and ask him to train her. But he’s not as receptive to the idea after seeing her raw power with the Force.

Meanwhile, followers of the Empire who call themselves the First Order are chasing the remnants of the Resistance fleet that’s led by Princess Leia. So Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac) take on a mission to try to disable the tracking device.

Benicio Del Toro joins the cast as a codebreaker Finn recruits on a casino planet. Laura Dern is Leia’s second in command and potential successor. And Andy Serkis does the voice and motion capture for Kylo Ren’s master, Supreme Leader Snoke.

Obviously, a lot of the movie focuses on Luke (Mark Hamill) and Leia (Carrie Fisher) and the knowledge that her son turned to the Dark Side and became Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

(Carrie passed away last December at the age of 60. You can revisit her video tribute here.)

As for behind the scenes details, there’s going to be a different guy playing Chewbacca. Original Wookie Peter Mayhew is 73 now and his knees aren’t what they used to be. So your new Chewbacca is a Finnish basketball player named Joonas Suotamo. He split Chewie duties with Peter in the last movie, and will also play him in the Han Solo prequel.