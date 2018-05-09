MIDDLE OF THE WEEK WINNINGS ON WKXI 107.5
By verbia.harden
|
May 9, 2018 @ 9:02 AM

It’s the middle of the week and your chance to be a winner is supper on WKXI 107.5.  Join me Lady V and win tickets  to enjoy The I love The 90’s  Concert heading to Brandon, Ms. on June 9, 2018.  You can enjoy your Wednesday morning with me and take the Wednesday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better.  Keep listening  and enjoy great music from back-n-the day and today.   For those of you who are celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary, give me a call at 601-995-1075 and I will be glad to give  you a shout out.  Join me on this winning  Wednesday and you  could be a winner.

 

 

LEARN ABOUT SUPERFOODS THAT ARE HEALTHY FOR YOU

 

Supperfood has become a very popular buzzword over the last several years.  Do you know what it means?  Essentially, a superfood provides a lot of bank-for-your calorie, meaning you can get a lot of nutrients that your body needs to thrive without overeating.  Still, it’s important to remember that you need a variety of different nutrients to thrive.  So don’t rely on superfoods alone.  A well balanced diet is crucial for good health.  Simply  put, not every food in the grocery store is created equal.  Adding some of these superfoods to your diet may help you feel a little more super yourself.  Listed are some foods that are considered superfood:

1.  Almonds

2.  Blueberries

3.  Chia Seeds

4.  Eggs

5.  Pomegranates

6. Avocados

 

For a healthy life style, the next time you are in  the grocery store, pick up  superfoods  that are healthy for you and change your life style.  Not only will you feel better and be more energetic but you will look better as well.  Superfoods are healthy for you and will improve your health.  Do your body a favor by eating more superfoods and feel a little bit better

