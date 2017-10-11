MIDDLE OF THE WEEK GET DOWN ON WKXI 107.5

Here’s What’s Happening On WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: A guy in Florida ended up on a dead-end street Monday night. And instead of turning around, he backed up to give himself some runway . . . and tried to JUMP his Toyota Corolla over a 20-foot canal. Luckily he’s okay, but his car was totaled. Police think alcohol might have played a role.

FULL STORY: Just a quick reminder. That fuel-efficient car you’re driving is NOT The General Lee from “Dukes of Hazzard” . . .

Some idiot was driving his Toyota Corolla near Fort Myers, Florida on Monday night, and ended up on a dead-end street with a 20-foot canal at the end of it.

And instead of turning around, he got out of his car . . . walked up to see how big the gap was . . . and decided he could MAKE it.

He got back in his Corolla . . . threw it in reverse to give himself some runway . . . then FLOORED it . . . and tried to JUMP it across the canal.

Unfortunately he didn’t make it. He’s okay, but his car ended up in the canal and it’s totaled. No word yet on any charges, but police think alcohol might have played a role.

The dumbest part is there was a BRIDGE to the other side of the canal just two blocks away.

LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINT:

Did you know you can change the color of cut flowers by mixing food coloring in warm water and placing stems in the solution. The stems absorb the colors and by morning you will see pretty designs and different colors on flowers