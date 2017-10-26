IT’S A MUSICAL THURSDAY ON WKXI 107.5

IT’S A MUSICAL THURSDAY WITH LADY VEE ON KIXIE 107.5

You can enjoy great music from back-in-the-day and today’s hits You know we have to take the Thursday Morning Stretch Are you celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary? Text me at 601-837-1075 You never know what I may have for you to win on Kixie 107.5 Don’t forget to donate your Bras for Breast Cancer Awareness

I HAVE A LIST OF TEN BEST JOBS FOR MILLENNIALS

A new study ranked the best jobs for millennials by looking at the top things that MATTER to them: Salary, work-life balance, and stress. They include web developer, dental hygienist, insurance salesman, and massage therapist. A new study just came out that ranked the 10 best jobs for millennials. They polled over 1,000 people between the ages of 20 and 34, and asked what matters most when it comes to their career.

They said the five most important factors are salary…work-life balance…stress…upward mobility…and future job prospects. Here are the Top 10 jobs that work best for millennials. And only half are straight up tech jobs.

Web developer Dental hygienist Software developer. It has the highest average salary in the Top 10. $98,000 Computer systems analyst Mechanical engineer Interpreter or translator Radiation therapist Insurance sales agent Cartographer (that’s someone who makes maps) Massage therapist. Out of the top ten jobs, it has the lowest average salary at just over 38,000 a year. But it’s the low-stress, and work-life balance is pretty good

LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINT

Tips for newborn: To allow mother a few extra hours’ sleep, use the same perfume freely while at the hospital and when you get home. Later dap your perfume on baby’s crib sheets or pillow. He will smell the mama smell and feel safe and content. If baby bubbles a bit after feeding and must have his shirt changed frequently to keep him smelling sweet, try this: moisten a cloth with water, dip it in baking soda and dab at the dribbled shirt. The odor will disappear