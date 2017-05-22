START YOUR MONDAY MORNING WITH WKXI AND LADY V

GET READY TO START YOUR MONDAY MORNING WITH LADY VEE
The Top Five Social Networks Ranked by How Likely They Are to Make You Feel Worse
HIGHLIGHTS: A new study ranked the biggest social networks by how likely they are to make you feel WORSE. Instagram is the worst, followed by Snapchat and Facebook. YouTube is the only one that sometimes actually makes people feel better about themselves.
FULL STORY: If you just checked out of social media for good, it would almost definitely make your life better. But . . . none of us will do it. We’re social media masochists, all of us.
A new study looked at the effect that the biggest social networks had on us and it found that it’s pretty damn negative.
Instagram makes people feel the WORST. Why? Everyone shares photos that make it look like they’re having an amazing time while you’re not . . . plus the filters make them look more attractive than they are, which makes you insecure.
Snapchat makes us feel the second-worst . . . Facebook is third . . . Twitter is fourth . . . and YouTube is last.
HAVE YOU THOUGHT ABOUT GOING GLUTEN-FREE
Going Gluten-Free is a hot trend in many health food circles these days, but the truth of the matter is that this way of eating is only a necessity for individuals who have certain food allergies or a condition called celiac disease. This condition is characterized by irritation of the small intestine when a person eats food containing gluten, which is a protein found in barley, rye and wheat. “If your body can properly digest gluten, there is no point in eliminating it from the diet”. But if you do have a negative response to gluten, I recommend eating fresh, whole foods such as lean meats and lots of produce. When not properly, celiac disease can cause a variety of conditions, including anemia and vitamin and mineral deficiencies, so talk with a nutritionist before you make any changes to your diet.