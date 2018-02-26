START YOUR MONDAY WITH WKXI 107.5 FM

It’s a brand new week, why not start your Monday with Lady Vee on WKXI. 107.5 . I do hope you enjoyed your weekend and now it’s back to work. While working tune in to WKXI and get a chance to win tickets to get your laugh on with Kat Williams heading to the Ms Coliseum on March 23, 2018. We will also give you an opportunity to win tickets to The Soul Blues Festival which will be held March 30, 2018 at The Ms Coliseum starring Willie Clayton, Carl Sims, T.K. Soul, Big Robb and E.L. Echols. You can also start your Monday by enjoying the Monday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better. If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary then text me at 601-837-1075 and I will be glad to give you a shout out and don’t forget if you enjoy the best music from back-n-the-day and today then start your Monday with me Lady Vee on WKXI 107.5
HERE ARE TEN THINS THAT WILL DESTROY YOUR CHANCES IN A JOB INTERVIEW
HIGHLIGHTS: According to a new survey, the top things that can destroy your chances in a job interview are being caught in a lie . . . answering a phone call or text . . . being arrogant . . . showing a lack of accountability . . . and swearing.
FULL STORY: A new survey of over 1,000 hiring managers found there are things that can instantly destroy your chances in a job interview, even if you have a great résumé. Here are the top ten . . .
1. Being caught in a lie. 71% of employers said they’d never hire you.
2. Answering a phone call or text during the interview, 67%.
3. Being arrogant or acting like you’re entitled, 59%.
4. Showing a lack of accountability, 52%. Like if you got FIRED from your last job and blamed the whole thing on your boss.
5. Swearing, 51%.
6. Dressing inappropriately, 50%.
7. Badmouthing an ex-boss or a former company you worked for, 48%.
8. Knowing nothing about the job or company where you’re applying, 45%.
9. Having unprofessional body language, 43%. The study found the three worst mistakes are not making eye contact . . . not smiling . . . and fidgeting with something on the table.
10. Knowing nothing about the industry in general. ONLY 35% said they’d pass on hiring you.