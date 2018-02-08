START YOUR THURSDAY BY WINNING ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: In a new interview, QUINCY JONES says he once dated IVANKA TRUMP . . . and claims RICHARD PRYORhad sex with MARLON BRANDO. Pryor’s widow confirmed it, by the way.

FULL STORY: QUINCY JONES just did another interview, and man, this guy does NOT hold back. Here are a few highlights:

1. MARLON BRANDO had sex with RICHARD PRYOR and MARVIN GAYE. Quote, “[Brando] was the most charming mother[effer] you ever met. He’d [eff] anything.

“Anything! He’d [eff] a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye. He did not give [an eff]!”

Not convinced? Pryor’s widow told TMZ that Quincy is telling the TRUTH . . . and Richard wouldn’t have cared that it’s out there.

2. Quincy dated IVANKA TRUMP. It supposedly happened about 12 years ago. Quote, “She’s a fine mother[effer]. She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.”

Yeah, Quincy’s not a big fan of our current president. Quote, “I used to hang out with him. He’s a crazy mother[effer]. Limited mentally, a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him.”

3. He says MICHAEL JACKSON was a THIEF. Quote, “Michael stole a lot of stuff. He stole a lot of songs. [Donna Summer’s] ‘State of Independence’ and ‘Billie Jean’. The notes don’t lie, man. He was as Machiavellian as they come.”

Quincy also says Michael refused to give one of the writers on “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” a songwriting credit.