START YOUR WEEK OFF RIGHT WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: The cops and a Hazmat team went to Disneyland in California on Friday night after 17 people at the park were sprayed with a MYSTERY POOP. They figured out it was from some geese flying over, and they reported that no one needed to go to the hospital.

FULL STORY: For the prices that Disney parks charge, you’d think they could at LEAST protect their guests from THIS.

On Friday night, 11 adults and six kids at Disneyland in Anaheim, California were suddenly sprayed with MYSTERY POOP.

The cops, fire department, AND a Hazmat team came to the park. And after a quick investigation, they figured out the feces bomb came from GEESE flying over.

The Anaheim police even tweeted to clarify that, quote, “No crime occurred. Guests hit with fecal matter appears to be geese that flew over.”

None of the 17 poop victims needed to go to the hospital. And there’s no word on whether Disney is planning to do anything to make it up to them.

A Hazmat Team Goes to Disneyland After 17 People Are Sprayed With Mystery Poop

HIGHLIGHTS: The cops and a Hazmat team went to Disneyland in California on Friday night after 17 people at the park were sprayed with a MYSTERY POOP. They figured out it was from some geese flying over, and they reported that no one needed to go to the hospital.

FULL STORY: For the prices that Disney parks charge, you’d think they could at LEAST protect their guests from THIS.

On Friday night, 11 adults and six kids at Disneyland in Anaheim, California were suddenly sprayed with MYSTERY POOP.

The cops, fire department, AND a Hazmat team came to the park. And after a quick investigation, they figured out the feces bomb came from GEESE flying over.

The Anaheim police even tweeted to clarify that, quote, “No crime occurred. Guests hit with fecal matter appears to be geese that flew over.”

None of the 17 poop victims needed to go to the hospital. And there’s no word on whether Disney is planning to do anything to make it up to them.