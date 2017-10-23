START YOUR WEEK WITH SOFT SOUL KIXIE 107.5

ENJOY YOUR MONDAY WITH LADY V ON WKXI

Start your week with the Monday Morning Stretch If your celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary Text @ 601-837-1075 You can enjoy great music from back-n-the day and today You never know what we will give you a chance to win on WKXI so tune in.

YOU CAN CONTROL YOUR DREAMS WITH THREE TRICKS

Lucid dreaming is when you know you’re in a dream, and can even control it. Here’s one way to make yourself do it. Set an alarm for five hours…wake up and repeat the phrase, “The next time I’m dreaming, I will remember I’m dreaming”…then get back to sleep as fast as possible. Researchers in Australia recently tested three different techniques to bring on “lucid dreaming. That’s when you realize you’re in a dream but don’t wake up….and you can even Control what’s happening. If that’s something you WANT, here are the three techniques they tried. Two involve waking up in the middle of the night though. Including the one that worked best.

Reality testing. Basically just look around several times a day. and actively wonder if you’re dreaming or not. Obviously you WON’T be. But the goal is to make it a habit, so hopefully you’ll start doing it while you are dreaming.

2. A technique called “wake back to bed.” Set an alarm to wake you up in five hours. Then stay awake for a few minutes before you fall back asleep. Lucid dreams tend to happen in the last few hours of sleep. So that’s why five hours is best.

3. The Mild technique. It’s the one that worked best Mild stands for mnemonic induction of lucid dreams. It’s the same as the last one, but with one extra step.

When you wake up after five hours, you have to IMAGINE you’re in a dream, and keep repeating this phrase: The next time I’m dreaming, I’ll REMEMBER that I’m dreaming. If you can get back to sleep quickly, there’s a good chance it’ll work. In the study, 46% of people who fell asleep within five minutes were able to lucid dream