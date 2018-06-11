START YOUR MONDAY MORNING WITH WKXI 107.5

That’s right start your Monday Morning with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5. and enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today. Not only will you enjoy great music but if you had a great weekend and not 100% then you must try The Monday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better. Soft Soul Kixie is the Station you will enjoy thru out the day with great ways to be a winner. As always, if you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary then you should text me at 601-837-1075 and I will be glad to give you a shout out. You never know when your chance to be a winner on WKXI 107.5 so start your Monday Morning with us on Kixie 107.5.
If Your Kid Gets Fined for Selling Lemonade Without a Permit, the Makers of Country Time Lemonade Will Cover It
HIGHLIGHTS: Lemonade stands keep getting shut down by cops, because some areas require a permit. So the makers of Country Time Lemonade are offering to cover the cost of all permits and fines this summer. To apply, just check out the website, CountryTimeLegalAde.com.
FULL STORY: This is pretty good marketing, for a good cause: Did you ever sell lemonade as a kid to make a little money? Kids still do it today sometimes. But occasionally they run into LEGAL TROUBLE. Yeah, seriously.
In some areas, it’s technically illegal to sell lemonade without a permit. And paying for the permit cuts into the profits so much, it kind of makes the whole thing pointless.
There are plenty of jerks out there who’ll report you for it. Just last month, some kids in Denver got shut down by the cops, even though they were raising money for charity.
So the company that makes Country Time Lemonade just launched a new website called “Country Time LEGAL Ade.”
And if your kid can’t sell lemonade without a permit this summer, they’ll PAY to cover the cost of the fine or the permit, up to $300.
If you want to apply, just upload a photo of the permit or fine to their website, CountryTimeLegalAde.com. (The end is spelled “a-d-e”, not “a-i-d.”)