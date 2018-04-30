START YOUR MONDAY WITH LADY V ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. You’re more likely to get hurt at work on a Monday than any other day of the week. And the average person passes gas 10 times every 24 hours . . . and produces a full liter of flatulence.

1. “Footloose” didn’t have a big enough budget to shoot a big dance scene for the ending. But test audiences felt so cheated that the studio paid $200,000 to shoot that scene . . . just six weeks before the movie opened.

2. You’re more likely to get hurt at work on a Monday than any other day of the week. Fridays have the fewest injuries.

3. The average person passes gas 10 times every 24 hours . . . and produces a full liter of flatulence.

4. There’s a significant LSD shortage in the U.S., and there has been for more than a decade. It’s because it’s virtually impossible to get one of the ingredients required to make it . . . a chemical compound called ergot alkaloid.

5. There’s a town in Alaska called Whittier with a population of about 200 people . . . all of whom live in one 14-story building that used to be an Army barracks.