START YOUR MONDAY WITH LADY V ON WKXI 107.5

Apr 30, 2018

That’s a great idea, start your Monday with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.  The station that plays great music from back-n-the-day and today.  Just in case you had a heck of a weekend and find yourself not 100% on this Monday Morning, tune in and take the  Monday Morning Stretch sponsored by Monroe Donuts.  If you haven’t stretched with me before then you need to give it a try, you could feel just a little bit better.  As always, if you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would love for me to give you a shout out, all you have to do is text me @ 601-837-1075 and would be glad to give you a shout out.  Here’s hoping you start your Monday with me Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.

 

 

 

Five Random Facts For Monday

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  Here are a few random facts for you.  You’re more likely to get hurt at work on a Monday than any other day of the week.  And the average person passes gas 10 times every 24 hours . . . and produces a full liter of flatulence.

FULL STORY:  Here are some random facts for you . . .

1.  “Footloose” didn’t have a big enough budget to shoot a big dance scene for the ending.  But test audiences felt so cheated that the studio paid $200,000 to shoot that scene . . . just six weeks before the movie opened.

2.  You’re more likely to get hurt at work on a Monday than any other day of the week.  Fridays have the fewest injuries.

3.  The average person passes gas 10 times every 24 hours . . . and produces a full liter of flatulence.

4.  There’s a significant LSD shortage in the U.S., and there has been for more than a decade.  It’s because it’s virtually impossible to get one of the ingredients required to make it . . . a chemical compound called ergot alkaloid.

5.  There’s a town in Alaska called Whittier with a population of about 200 people . . . all of whom live in one 14-story building that used to be an Army barracks.

 

