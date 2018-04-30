START YOUR MONDAY WITH LADY V ON WKXI 107.5

That’s a great idea, start your Monday with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5. The station that plays great music from back-n-the-day and today. Just in case you had a heck of a weekend and find yourself not 100% on this Monday Morning, tune in and take the Monday Morning Stretch sponsored by Monroe Donuts. If you haven’t stretched with me before then you need to give it a try, you could feel just a little bit better. As always, if you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would love for me to give you a shout out, all you have to do is text me @ 601-837-1075 and would be glad to give you a shout out. Here’s hoping you start your Monday with me Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.
Five Random Facts For Monday
1. “Footloose” didn’t have a big enough budget to shoot a big dance scene for the ending. But test audiences felt so cheated that the studio paid $200,000 to shoot that scene . . . just six weeks before the movie opened.
2. You’re more likely to get hurt at work on a Monday than any other day of the week. Fridays have the fewest injuries.
3. The average person passes gas 10 times every 24 hours . . . and produces a full liter of flatulence.
4. There’s a significant LSD shortage in the U.S., and there has been for more than a decade. It’s because it’s virtually impossible to get one of the ingredients required to make it . . . a chemical compound called ergot alkaloid.
5. There’s a town in Alaska called Whittier with a population of about 200 people . . . all of whom live in one 14-story building that used to be an Army barracks.