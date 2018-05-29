START YOUR TUESDAY WITH LADY V ON WKXI 107.5

Get your Tuesday started with Lady V on Soft Soul Kixie l07.5 and have a chance to win great prizes and enjoy the music you love from back-n-the-day and today. Your chance to win tickets to enjoy the Ms Black Rodeo coming to the Ms Coliseum, July 14th and your chance to win tickets to the I love the 90’s concert coming to the Amphitheater in Brandon, Ms on June 8, 2018. Join me on this Tuesday Morning for the Tuesday Morning Stretch so you can feel just a little bit better. Don’t forget, if you are celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary go to my text line at 601-837-1075 and I will be glad to give you a shout out. Join me on this Tuesday Morning and learn how you can win a trip to Los Angeles, California for the B.E.T. Music Awards, there are many ways to win on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5, tune in to win.
If You Want to Lose Weight, It’s as Easy as . . . Walking and Chewing Gum?
HIGHLIGHTS: According to a new study, if you want to LOSE WEIGHT, it could be as simple as chewing gum while you walk. The researchers found that people who chewed gum during a walk had higher heart rates, used more energy, and lost more weight.
FULL STORY: Hopefully you’ve mastered the lost art of walking and chewing gum at the same time.
According to a new study out of Japan, if you want to LOSE WEIGHT, it could be as easy as chewing gum while you walk.
The researchers found that when people combined walking and chewing gum, their heart rates were higher, they used more energy . . . and lost more weight than if they just walked without gum.
So what’s the explanation? They’re not 100% sure, but they think it could be connected to something called “cardio-locomotor synchronization.”
That’s where your heartbeat syncs up with a repetitive movement . . . so by chewing gum, you get your heart up into the cardio zone and keep it there.