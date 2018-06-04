START YOUR WEEK OFF WITH WKXI 107.5

Start your Monday with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5, the station that gives you ways to win. Stay tune for your chance to win tickets to enjoy the Ms Black Rodeo on July 14th, not only that but we do have tickets for you to enjoy the WWE Live at the Ms Coliseum. Just in case you had a exciting weekend and not 100%, you can enjoy the Monday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better. If you are celebrating a Birthday or Anniversary and would love for me to give you a shout out, all you have to do is text me at 601-837-1075. If you enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today then join us and start your week with me Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie l07.5.
Five Random Facts For Monday
1. Snapchat’s founders tried 34 projects before they created their social network.
2. People with lactose intolerance are NORMAL . . . people WITHOUT lactose intolerance are mutants. Humans all used to be lactose intolerant . . . people who aren’t have a mutated gene that allows them to process dairy.
3. Labrador Retrievers have so much control over their jaw muscles they can carry an egg in their mouth without breaking it.
4. The mascot for Vlasic Pickles is a stork because storks are associated with pregnancy . . . and Vlasic wants pregnant women craving pickles to choose their brand.
5. 2% of all the eggs produced in the U.S. are used by Waffle Houses.