START YOUR WEEK OFF WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: Here are a few random facts for you. Snapchat’s founders tried 34 projects before they created their social network. And 2% of all the eggs produced in the U.S. are used by Waffle Houses.

FULL STORY: Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. Snapchat’s founders tried 34 projects before they created their social network.

2. People with lactose intolerance are NORMAL . . . people WITHOUT lactose intolerance are mutants. Humans all used to be lactose intolerant . . . people who aren’t have a mutated gene that allows them to process dairy.

3. Labrador Retrievers have so much control over their jaw muscles they can carry an egg in their mouth without breaking it.

4. The mascot for Vlasic Pickles is a stork because storks are associated with pregnancy . . . and Vlasic wants pregnant women craving pickles to choose their brand.

5. 2% of all the eggs produced in the U.S. are used by Waffle Houses.